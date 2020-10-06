ACC conducts operation against Chattogram WDB officer

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Tuesday launched an operation against Abul Kalam Majumder, an accounting officer at the Chattogram Regional Accounts Centre under the Water Development Board, on charges of irregularities and corruption, UNB reports.
The operation was conducted from the Integrated District Office, Chattogram-1.
During the operation, the ACC team learned that Kalam has been transferred recently. The team gathered information from his former colleagues and local service recipients.
A complaint was lodged with the ACC alleging that he had bought a flat illegally. The enforcement team found the flat while investigation.
A report will be submitted to the Commission seeking approval for a detailed inquiry against Kalam as the allegation of illicit acquisition of assets was initially proven.
On the other hand, ACC raided Barishal central jail and Gaibandha municipality office.
ACC also raided Barishal central jail for corruption and irregularities in meal distribution while an ACC team visit the Gaibandha municipality office to look into the allegations of corruption by the mayor.
The mayor withdrew money preparing fake documents and bills in the name of his office employees.
Barishal integrated district office and Rangpur integrated district office separately launched their operations.