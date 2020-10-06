ACC conducts operation against Chattogram WDB officer

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Tuesday launched an operation against Abul Kalam Majumder, an accounting officer at the Chattogram Regional Accounts Centre under the Water Development Board, on charges of irregularities and corruption, UNB reports.

The operation was conducted from the Integrated District Office, Chattogram-1.

During the operation, the ACC team learned that Kalam has been transferred recently. The team gathered information from his former colleagues and local service recipients.