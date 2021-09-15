Crime and Law

ACC file cases against Keya Cosmetics chairman, MD, three directors

Prothom Alo English Desk
The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) filed five cases against chairman of Keya Cosmetics Ltd Abdul Khaleq Pathan, his wife and three children for illegally earning Tk 1.80 billion (180 crore) and hiding their wealth information.

The case was filed with Dhaka coordinated office, ACC-1 on Wednesday after the investigation.

Deputy director of ACC public relation office Muhammad Arif Sadeq told UNB that assistant director Shafi Ullah filed five separate cases under sections 27(2) and 26(1) of the Anti-Corruption Commission Act, 2004 and section 4(2) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act 2012.

According the statement, the chairman’s wife Khaleda Parveen (MD) and their children Firoza Begum, Masum Pathan and Tansin Keya (all them directors) illegally amassed a total of Tk 1.84 billion (183.74 crore) and concealed the information about Tk 962.9 million (96.29 crore).

