ACC file cases against Keya Cosmetics chairman, MD, three directors

The case was filed with Dhaka coordinated office, ACC-1 on Wednesday after the investigation.
Deputy director of ACC public relation office Muhammad Arif Sadeq told UNB that assistant director Shafi Ullah filed five separate cases under sections 27(2) and 26(1) of the Anti-Corruption Commission Act, 2004 and section 4(2) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act 2012.
According the statement, the chairman’s wife Khaleda Parveen (MD) and their children Firoza Begum, Masum Pathan and Tansin Keya (all them directors) illegally amassed a total of Tk 1.84 billion (183.74 crore) and concealed the information about Tk 962.9 million (96.29 crore).