ACC frames charge sheet against ex-civil surgeon, 8 others

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Sunday submitted the charge sheet of a case filed against former civil surgeon of Satkhira and eight others for their alleged involvement in misappropriating over Taka 167.1 million, reports BSS.
Deputy director of ACC and investigation officer of the case Md Jahangir Alam today submitted the charge-sheet before a Satkhira court, said a press release.
The charge sheet was framed against former Satkhira civil surgeon Tawhidur Rahman, storekeeper of Satkhira civil surgeon office AKM Fazlul Haque, accountant Md Anwar Hossain, owner of Bengal Scientific and Surgical Co. Md Jaher Uddin Sarkar, Kazi Abu Bakar Siddique and former engineer AHM Abdus Kuddus.
Md Abdus Sattar Sarkar, Ahsan Habib and Asadur Rahman, residents of Fulbari upazila in Dinajpur, have also been accused in the charge sheet.
According to ACC investigation, the accused in collusion with each other embezzled a total of Tk 167.1 million through three bills in the name of purchasing and supplying medical equipment to the district health department, including Satkhira sadar upazila health complex.
Earlier on 9 July, 2019, the then deputy assistant director of ACC Md Jalal Uddin filed a case with its Khulna office, accusing the nine people for gobbling up the huge amount of money.