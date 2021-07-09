ACC imposes travel ban on Evaly's chairman, MD

Sources said, during investigations into the allegations raised against the online shopping platform Evaly, ACC was informed from a reliable source that chairman Shamima Nasrin and MD Mohammad Rassel are trying to leave the country secretly.
ACC feels if the accused leave the country, investigations will be disrupted. Steps were taken on Thursday to ban them from leaving the country.
Earlier, on Thursday, ACC launched an investigation into allegations that the e-commerce company has misappropriated Tk 3.39 billion received in advance from customers and merchants.
A two-member investigation team led by ACC assistant director Mamunur Rashid Chowdhury was formed to look into the allegations. Another member of the team is deputy assistant director Muhammad Shihab Salam.