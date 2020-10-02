ACC prosecutes NIDCH admin officer Sazzad, wife

Prothom Alo English Desk
The Anti- Corruption Commission (ACC) on Thursday filed two separate cases against the administrative officer of National Institute of Diseases of the Chest and Hospital (NIDCH) Munsi Sazzad Hossain and his wife Farzana Hossain for failing to submit their asset statements despite several notices.

ACC spokesperson Pranab Kumar told news agency UNB that deputy director Ferdousi Rahman filed the cases with head office of ACC.

The first case was filed against Munsi Sazzad Hossain while the second one was against his wife Farzana.

ACC first sent notices to Munsi Sazzad on 12 November last year to submit the asset statement within 21 working days. But he missed several dates.

