The Anti- Corruption Commission (ACC) on Wednesday filed a case against an assistant director of Bangladesh Road Transport Authority’s (BRTA) Noakhali office for misappropriating almost TK 130 million (13 crore).

Muhammad Arif Sadeq, an official at commission's public relations, told UNB that the case against Farhanul Haque was filed at Dhaka coordination office, ACC-1 after the investigation.