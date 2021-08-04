Crime and Law

ACC sues 10 people on charges of misappropriating Tk 390m

Prothom Alo English Desk
Dhaka
The Anti- Corruption Commission (ACC) on Wednesday filed fifteen cases against 10 people for allegedly misappropriating around Tk 390 million Shahjalal Fertilizer Project, reports UNB.

The cases were filed with Sylhet coordinated office, ACC on 3 August after the investigation.

Deputy director of ACC public relation office Muhammad Arif Sadeq confirmed it to UNB.

ACC filed cases against the project officer and former assistant accounts officer (dismissed) Khandakar Muhammad Babul, former Chemist ( dismissed) Nesar Uddin Ahmed as they embezzled Tk 38,71,24,902 in collusion with eight businessmen through fake vouchers.

The eight businessmen are- TI International' proprietor Halima Akhter, Rafi Enterprises' owner Nurul Hossain, Managing Director of Falguni Traders ASM Islmail Khan, owner of Ayman Enterprise Saiful Haque, proprietor of N Ahmed and Son Nazir Ahmed, proprietor of Ma Enterprise Helal Uddin, proprietor of Daffodil International Jamshedur Rahman Khandakar and owner of Sakib Traders Ahsanullah Chowdhury.

