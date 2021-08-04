Deputy director of ACC public relation office Muhammad Arif Sadeq confirmed it to UNB.
ACC filed cases against the project officer and former assistant accounts officer (dismissed) Khandakar Muhammad Babul, former Chemist ( dismissed) Nesar Uddin Ahmed as they embezzled Tk 38,71,24,902 in collusion with eight businessmen through fake vouchers.
The eight businessmen are- TI International' proprietor Halima Akhter, Rafi Enterprises' owner Nurul Hossain, Managing Director of Falguni Traders ASM Islmail Khan, owner of Ayman Enterprise Saiful Haque, proprietor of N Ahmed and Son Nazir Ahmed, proprietor of Ma Enterprise Helal Uddin, proprietor of Daffodil International Jamshedur Rahman Khandakar and owner of Sakib Traders Ahsanullah Chowdhury.