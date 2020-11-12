ACC sues Faridpur ex-AL leader, brother

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Thursday filed two separate cases against former Awami League leader Sajjad Hossain Barkat and his brother Imtiaz Hossain Rubel for amassing illegal wealth, reports UNB.

Barkat was the former general secretary of Awami League's Faridpur town unit while his brother Rubel was the former president of Faridpur Press Club.

ACC deputy director Ali Akbar filed the cases on Thursday, ACC director (Media) Pranab Kumar Bhattacharya told UNB.

He said the siblings amassed illegal assets worth about Tk 730 million and concealed information of Tk 540 million.