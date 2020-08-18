ACC sues Invent Clothing chairman, wife for embezzling Tk 120m

Anti-Corruption Commission headquarters in Segunbagicha, Dhaka
The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Tuesday filed a lawsuit against chairman of Invent Clothing Limited and his wife for embezzling around 120 million from AB Bank, reports UNB.

ACC assistant director Fakhrul Islam filed the case against chairman of the company Didarul Islam and his wife Jebunnessa, director of the company.

The money was embezzled between 6 June 2013 and 20 May 2014.

According to the case, the two sold out their readymade garment products of export LC in local market without exporting those which is a punishable offence.

