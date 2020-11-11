ACC sues MP Shahid, his wife

The Anti-Corruption Commission has filed a case on charges of money laundering and amassing wealth illegally against Lakshmipur-2 MP Shahid Islam Papul and his wife Selina Islam.

The case was filed on Wednesday morning.

ACC director (Public Relations) Pranab Kumar Bhattachariya confirmed this.

Kuwaiti newspapers Daily Alqabas and Arab Times ran reports on three human traffickers including MP Shahid in February this year.

Citing sources of Kuwait Criminal Investigation Department (CID), the newspapers reported a gang of three people including MP earned Tk 14 billion by sending 20,000 Bangladeshis to Kuwait.