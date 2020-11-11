Money laundering

ACC sues MP Shahid, his wife

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
The Anti-Corruption Commission has filed a case on charges of money laundering and amassing wealth illegally against Lakshmipur-2 MP Shahid Islam Papul and his wife Selina Islam.

The case was filed on Wednesday morning.

ACC director (Public Relations) Pranab Kumar Bhattachariya confirmed this.

Kuwaiti newspapers Daily Alqabas and Arab Times ran reports on three human traffickers including MP Shahid in February this year.

Citing sources of Kuwait Criminal Investigation Department (CID), the newspapers reported a gang of three people including MP earned Tk 14 billion by sending 20,000 Bangladeshis to Kuwait.

Kuwaiti media outlets, however, did not publish the name of MP.

Talking to Bangladesh embassy in Kuwait and expatriates, it was learnt that the accused MP is Shahid Islam. He is a member of parliament from Lakshmipur-2.

Following reporting in Kuwait and Bangladesh media outlets, the ACC started investigation against Shahid in the last week of February.

