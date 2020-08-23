ACC sues OC Pradeep, wife for graft

According to ACC chattogram divisional office sources, the ACC's investigation against OC Pradeep started in 2018.



Then, on 20 April, 2019, OC Pradeep and his wife were given notice to submit the statement of their assets.



In June the same year, OC Pradeep and his wife submitted their statement.



Following their statement, after a long investigation, the ACC has reportedly found information about Pradeep and his wife that they had acquired assets worth more than Tk 40 million.



OC Pradeep is now in jail in a case filed over the murder of major (retd) Md Sinha Md Rashed Khan on 31 July.



