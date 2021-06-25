Accused constable surrenders after absconding for 10 months

The court ordered to send him to jail and fixed 27 June next for hearing on his bail petition.
Faridul Alam, public prosecutor of Cox’s Bazar District and Sessions Judge Court, confirmed the matter to UNB.
Earlier on 21 December, 2020, the court issued an arrest warrant against him after proclaiming him as an absconding accused.
Major (retd) Sinha was killed in police firing at Baharchhara police check-post on 31 July.
A case was filed against nine people over the killing by Sharmin Shahrier Ferdous, elder sister of Sinha.