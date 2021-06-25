Crime and Law

Sinha Murder

Accused constable surrenders after absconding for 10 months

UNB
Cox’s Bazar
Retired army major Sinha Mohammad Rashed Khan
Retired army major Sinha Mohammad Rashed KhanFile photo

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of police Sagar Deb, a fugitive accused in the murder case of retired Major Sinha Mohammad Rashed Khan in Cox’s Bazar last year, surrendered before the court on Thursday.

He sought bail, appearing at the court of Cox’s Bazar District and Sessions judge Mohammad Ismail on Thursday afternoon after being on the run for more than 10 months.

The court ordered to send him to jail and fixed 27 June next for hearing on his bail petition.

Faridul Alam, public prosecutor of Cox’s Bazar District and Sessions Judge Court, confirmed the matter to UNB.

Earlier on 21 December, 2020, the court issued an arrest warrant against him after proclaiming him as an absconding accused.

Major (retd) Sinha was killed in police firing at Baharchhara police check-post on 31 July.

A case was filed against nine people over the killing by Sharmin Shahrier Ferdous, elder sister of Sinha.

