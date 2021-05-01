Accused dies in custody, family alleges cops tortured to death

A 48-year-old man--arrested on 16 April in connection with the violence ensued on 5 April between police and locals in Saltha upazila of Faridpur--died in police custody on Saturday morning. The deceased was identified as Abul Hossain Molla, 48.
Although district police claimed that Abul Hossain died of a stroke, his family members attributed his death to torture by cops, reports UNB.
Faridpur sadar hospital's in-charge Tofazzal Hossain said, "Police brought the body of Abul Hossain to the hospital around 6:00 am. The cause of his death can be confirmed only after an autopsy."
Faridpur police superintendent Md. Alimujjaman said, "Abul Hossain was found lying on the bathroom floor around 5.30 am. We suspect he died of a stroke."
A four-member probe panel has been formed to investigate the death, he said. "The committee has been asked to submit a report within 24 hours."
Abul's daughter Taniya Aktar, however, claimed that his father was innocent. "He wasn't involved in any village politics. We demand a free and fair investigation and justice for my father's death."
Abul Hossain was arrested on 16 April for his alleged involvement in the violent clashes with police on 5 April, leaving a young man died and 20 injured.
On 28 April, the court of Faridpur judicial magistrate Faruk Hossain allowed a police plea to take Abul in their custody for five days for interrogation.