Accused dies in custody, family alleges cops tortured to death

A 48-year-old man--arrested on 16 April in connection with the violence ensued on 5 April between police and locals in Saltha upazila of Faridpur--died in police custody on Saturday morning. The deceased was identified as Abul Hossain Molla, 48.

Although district police claimed that Abul Hossain died of a stroke, his family members attributed his death to torture by cops, reports UNB.

Faridpur sadar hospital's in-charge Tofazzal Hossain said, "Police brought the body of Abul Hossain to the hospital around 6:00 am. The cause of his death can be confirmed only after an autopsy."

Faridpur police superintendent Md. Alimujjaman said, "Abul Hossain was found lying on the bathroom floor around 5.30 am. We suspect he died of a stroke."