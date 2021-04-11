Acting JMB Amir arrested

Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit of Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s (DMP) arrested Rezaul Haque aka Reza, the acting ameer of Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), from Badda in Dhaka on Saturday afternoon, UNB reports.
He also goes by the name Tanvir Mahmud Shihab aka Ahnaf.
M Elias Sharif, DMP joint commissioner of Police said that the Special Action Group Division of the CTTC unit conducted a special operation in the Badda area of the capital on Saturday afternoon and arrested him.
Elias stated that Reza is also the chief of the Da’wah and Baitulmal department of JMB.
He was conducting JMB activities across the country as per the directives of top JMB leader, fugitive Salahuddin Salehin.
He was arrested for involvement in a series of bomb attacks in the country in 2005 and rejoined the party after securing bail in 2017.
There are two cases against him in GRP and Airport Police Station.
According to the CTTC, Amir Rezaul, who is in charge of the current organizational structure of the JMB, is the only Shura member of the JMB.