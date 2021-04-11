Acting JMB Amir arrested

Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit of Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s (DMP) arrested Rezaul Haque aka Reza, the acting ameer of Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), from Badda in Dhaka on Saturday afternoon, UNB reports.

He also goes by the name Tanvir Mahmud Shihab aka Ahnaf.

M Elias Sharif, DMP joint commissioner of Police said that the Special Action Group Division of the CTTC unit conducted a special operation in the Badda area of the capital on Saturday afternoon and arrested him.

Elias stated that Reza is also the chief of the Da’wah and Baitulmal department of JMB.