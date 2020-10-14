Action to be taken for 'false, confusing' posts against govt, law enforcers: Home ministry

The home ministry on Tuesday requested people from the country and abroad to abstain from publishing 'fake, confusing and provocative' posts about the government and law enforcers on social media, reports UNB.
The ministry issued a statement in this regard on Tuesday.
It is observed that recently, fake, confusing and provocative posts about government, public representatives, police, army and law enforcers are being published on social media Facebook, the statement said.
Presenting such false and confusing news might violate a peaceful environment and trigger chaos and confusion among people, it stated.
The ministry also requested all to abstain from pushing such posts on social media and said "Otherwise legal action will be taken".
Observing the circumstances, the government has decided to take action against the troublemakers on emergency basis to maintain law and order and stability of the country, it said.