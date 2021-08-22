Actress Eka gets bail in case over torturing house help

Earlier on 10 August, another case allowed her bail in a narcotics case filed against her with the Hatirjheel police station. After Sunday’s order, there is now no legal bar for her to come out of jail, reports BSS.
Dhaka metropolitan magistrate Mohammad Jasim on 1 August sent her to jail in the two cases.
Police on the evening of 31 July detained Eka from her apartment in the Ulan area under Hatirjheel police station after receiving a call on emergency number 999. She allegedly tortured her house help Hazera and left her bloodied and bruised.
Acting on the call, police rushed to the house, rescued Hazera and detained Eka from the scene. Police also seized five yaba tablets, 50 grams of ganja and half a bottle of wine from Eka’s house.
Hazera’s husband later filed an attempt to murder case, while police lodged the other case under narcotics control act.