AD commutes death sentence of 3 convicts to life term

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court has commuted the death sentence of three convicts to life imprisonment in the murder case of Nazirhat college principal Gopal Krishna Muhuri in Chattogram.
The three-member virtual appellate bench led by Appellate Division senior judge Mohammad Iman Ali delivered the verdict on Tuesday.
Advertisement
The three convicts are Alamgir Kabir, Taslim Uddin Mantu and Azam.
The Appellate Division held the hearing on the appeal of an accused and jail appeals of two accused on 29 September against the verdict of the High Court upholding the death sentence of three convicts in the murder case of Gopal Krishna Muhuri.
It fixed 6 October as the date to deliver the judgment. The murder took place 19 years ago.