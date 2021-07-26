AL activist hacked dead in Khulna

Advertisement
The victim's family claimed that he was killed in an attack by rivals centering the election.
According to locals, he was stabbed at 3:00am by unidentified criminals. Later they rushed him to Dighalia upazila health complex where a physician declared him dead.
Officer-in charge (investigation) of Dighalia police station said police have launched an operation to arrest the attackers.
The body has been sent to the morgue of Khulna Medical College Hospital for autopsy, he added.