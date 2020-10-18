AL activist killed in Pabna

Quoting witnesses, Abdul Malek, officer-in-charge of Atgharia Police Station, said a group of miscreants attacked Makbul while he was returning home from Dhanuaghata market with his friend Alam at night.

Makbul was stabbed to death on the spot and Alam was wounded.

He was taken to Pabna General Hospital.

The reason behind the killing could not be known immediately but police said they suspected that miscreants might have killed him over previous enmity.