AL leader allegedly searched garland of shoes while principal was confined

Local union Awami League’s president and teacher of Narail Mirzapur United College Akter Hossain has been relieved from the party over humiliation of the college’s acting president Swapan Kumar Biswas.

A video footage of the incident showed some people placing a garland of shoes around Swapan's neck.

He was humiliated in the presence of police personnel over a Facebook post of a student of the college on 17 June.

Suspended Akter Hossain is lecturer of the political science department of the college and president of Bichali union unit Awami League.

The video footage of the incident which went viral on the social media showed that a person standing beside Akter Hossain was looking for a ‘garland of shoes’. Two other persons were seen looking for the garland. Principal Swapan Kumar was confined to a room of the college building at that time.