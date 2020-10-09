AL leader detained for ‘raping niece’

Police on Thursday night arrested a local Awami League leader from Bhadadia village in Sonagazi upazila of Feni for allegedly raping his 14-year-old niece, reports UNB.

The arrestee is Tomij Uddin Nayan, 50, president of ward No. 7 unit of Awami League in Motiganj union of the upazila. He is a cousin of the victim’s father.

According to victim’s family source, Nayan forcibly took the girl to his shop on 26 September, when she was going to coaching and raped her there.

The girl did not disclose the matter out of fear.