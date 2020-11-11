AL leader hacked dead in front of daughter in Cumilla

Zillur Rahman Chowdhury alias Zilany, a local Awami League leader and a resident of Ward No. 25 of Cumilla City Corporation (CCC), has been hacked dead.
The incident took place in front of Funka brick kiln on Wednesday morning.
Deceased Zillur Rahman Chowdhury is vice-president of Cumilla metropolitan Awami League unit.
He is the follower of Anjuman Sultana, a member from reserved seats for women in parliament. He was a councilor candidate in the last city corporation elections.
Police and local sources said Zillur was taking his daughter to a teacher for tuition. A group of miscreants intercepted him and hacked his hands and legs with sharp knives.
The people nearby took him to Cumilla Medical College Hospital where physicians declared him dead.
Sadar south model police station inspector (investigation) Kamal Kanti Dhar said Awami League deader has been hacked dead. Police is investigating the incident, he added.
Taposh Pal, a close person to MP Anjuman, alleged a political opponent group killed him. He also demanded the justice for the murder.