AL man injured in Hefazat attack dies in Chattogram

A member of ruling Awami League, who sustained injuries in an attack by activists of Islamist hard-liner Hefazat-e-Islam on Saturday, died at a hospital in Chattogram in the early hours of Wednesday, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Muhibullah, 54, a member of Awami League's Kodala union unit in Rangunia upazila.

Mahbub Milki, officer-in-charge of Rangunia police station, said that the Hefazat activists brought out a procession in Kodal area on Saturday in protest against the "illegal detention" of their leader Mamunul Haque from a resort in Sonargaon of Narayanganj.