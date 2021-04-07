AL man injured in Hefazat attack dies in Chattogram

A member of ruling Awami League, who sustained injuries in an attack by activists of Islamist hard-liner Hefazat-e-Islam on Saturday, died at a hospital in Chattogram in the early hours of Wednesday, reports UNB.
The deceased was identified as Mohammad Muhibullah, 54, a member of Awami League's Kodala union unit in Rangunia upazila.
Mahbub Milki, officer-in-charge of Rangunia police station, said that the Hefazat activists brought out a procession in Kodal area on Saturday in protest against the "illegal detention" of their leader Mamunul Haque from a resort in Sonargaon of Narayanganj.
Suddenly, the Hefazat men attacked Muhibulla and two other activists of Awami League and Jubo League, respectively, leaving them injured.
"The three were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital but Muhibulla had to be shifted to Park View Hospital as his condition worsened. He succumbed to his injuries around 1:00 am Wednesday," the OC said.
Two separate cases were filed with Rangunia police station in connection with the alleged attack. BNP leader Yunus Manik of the upazila is the prime accused in both the cases.
On 3 April, Hefazat-e-Islam's joint secretary general Mamunul Haque, the loudest voice in the organisation, was detained along with a woman from the resort. Mamunul insisted the woman is his second wife.
Mahanagar Hefazat's secretary said that Mamunul went to the resort "with his second wife" where local residents harassed him, before handing him over to the law enforcement.