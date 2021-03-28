AL man killed in Magura

An activist of Awami League was killed and 10 others were injured in an attack by their rivals at Chaturbaria Bazar in Shalikha upazila on Saturday night, UNB reports.

The deceased was identified as Wahidar Molla, 52, son of Taijuddin Molla of Kushkhali village in the upazila.

Golam Sarwar, a former member of Talkhari union parishad and Abdul Mannan, a member of the union parishad, had long been at loggerheads over establishing supremacy in the area, said Tariqul Islam, officer-in-charge of Shalikha Police Station.