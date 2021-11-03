Alleged ARSA leader found dead at Rohingya camp

Whykong police outpost’s sub-inspector Mahabubur Rahaman said Hashim was probably lynched by a mob. “However, the exact cause of death will be clear after post-mortem,” he said.
According to police sources, Hashim used to assault Rohingya Muslims, identifying himself as an ARSA leader.
Hashim was one of the masterminds behind the recent assassination of top Rohingya leader Mohib Ullah, the sources said, not ruling out his involvement in the madrasah attack.
Md Hafizur Rahman, officer-in-charge of the Teknaf police station, said the body was sent to the Cox’s Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.