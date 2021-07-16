Alleged gunfight with BGB kills one in Ukhiya

Speaking to Prothom Alo, Cox’s Bazar BGB-34 commander Lt. Col. Ali Haider Azad Ahmed said the gunfight took place in the Nalbania Chingri Khamar (shrimp enclosure) area in the evening. A gun and 50,000 yaba tablets were recovered from the spot, he claimed.
Two BGB members also sustained injuries in the gunfight, he added.
Ali Haider Azad further said a BGB team went to the enclosure area as part of its regular patrol duty. On suspicion, they asked a few people to halt but they opened fire aiming at the BGB men, injuring the two BGB members. The suspects fled the scene through Anjumanapara when the BGB patrolling team opened fire in self-defence, he added.
The BGB members searched the area and found Lutfor, who had been shot, and recovered 50,000 yaba tablets and the gun, the BGB commander added.
He was taken to Ukhiya upazila health complex where physician declared him dead, he said.
Ukhiya upazila health complex physician Ranjan Barua Rajon told Prothom Alo that the BGB men brought a bullet-hit man to the hospital but he had died before arriving. The matter has been informed to the Ukhiya police station. The body will be sent to Cox’s Bazar sadar hospital for autopsy, he added.
Lt. Col. Ali Haider Azad Ahmed said they were preparing to file a lawsuit.