Alleged gunfight with BGB kills one in Ukhiya

A man was killed in what the Border Guard Bangladesh members called a gunfight with them in Ukhiya of Cox’s Bazar on Thursday evening.

Lutfor, 40, from Nalbania village in Palongkhali union of Ukhiya upazila was involved in drug trading and smuggling, the BGB claimed.

The deceased was accused in 12 cases about robbery, drugs, arms, women and child abuse and other crimes, the paramilitary force said.