Alleged Rohingya robber killed in reported gunfight with RAB

A suspected Rohingya robber was killed in what the Rapid Action Battalion called gunfight with their members in Hnila union in Teknaf upazila of Cox’s Bazar early Thursday, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Nuru, leader of a Rohingya robber gang ‘Nuru Bahini’.

Cox’s Bazar RAB-15 Teknaf CPC-1 camp in-charge Lt. Commander Mahbub said that acting on a tip off a team of the force conducted a drive in Damdamia area of Teknaf. Sensing presence of the law enforcers the robbers opened fire on them, forcing them to shot back triggering the gunfight, he added.

The RAB men recovered the body of Nuru from the spot when the gunfight was over. The body was sent to Cox’s Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The RAB members also claimed to have recovered three guns, one pistol and some bullets from the spot.

A case was filed with Teknaf police station in this regard.

