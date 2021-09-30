Crime and Law

Amnesty International urges speedy probe into Rohingya leader Mohib Ullah's killing

UNB
Dhaka
The Amnesty International has called for a speedy investigation into the assassination of Mohib Ullah, a top Rohingya leader, to bring the culprits to justice in fair trials.

Mohib Ullah, 46, who led the Arakan Rohingya Society for Peace and Human Rights, was killed by unidentified gunmen last night at his office in the Kutupalong camp in Cox's Bazar.

In a statement received here on Thursday, Saad Hammadi, Amnesty International's South Asia campaigner, said the leading Rohingya activist's killing sent a "chilling effect" across the entire community.

"We call on the Bangladeshi authorities and the UN Refugee Agency to work together to ensure the protection of people in the camps, including refugees, civil society activists and humanitarian workers from both the Rohingya and host community, many of whom have shared concerns about their safety," said Hammadi.

Violence in the refugee camps in Cox's Bazar has been a growing problem, he observed.

He said "Armed groups operating drug cartels have killed people and held hostages. The authorities must take immediate action to prevent further bloodshed."

Mohib Ullah had represented the Rohingya community at the United Nations Human Rights Council in 2019.

Mohib Ullah was a leading representative of the Rohingya community, who spoke out against violence in the camps and in support of the human rights and protection of refugees, said AI.

He also had campaigned for a safe and sustainable repatriation of more than 1.2 million Rohingyas who fled to Bangladesh in 2017 to escape killings, rape and arson by Myanmar military regime.

