Amnesty International urges speedy probe into Rohingya leader Mohib Ullah's killing

The Amnesty International has called for a speedy investigation into the assassination of Mohib Ullah, a top Rohingya leader, to bring the culprits to justice in fair trials.

Mohib Ullah, 46, who led the Arakan Rohingya Society for Peace and Human Rights, was killed by unidentified gunmen last night at his office in the Kutupalong camp in Cox's Bazar.

In a statement received here on Thursday, Saad Hammadi, Amnesty International's South Asia campaigner, said the leading Rohingya activist's killing sent a "chilling effect" across the entire community.