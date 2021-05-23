Another accused killed in ‘gunfight’

Another accused in a case filed over the murder of trader Shahin Uddin in the capital’s Pallabi area was killed in what the police called a gunfight on early Sunday.

The deceased, Md Monir, was the sixth accused in the case.

Police said after being tipped off about Monir’s whereabouts, they conducted a drive near the Eidgah area in Pallabi of MIrpur at around 8:50pm and arrested him.

According to police they carried out a drive on information given by Monir to recover arms in Sagufta housing area at around 2:15am.

A gunfight was triggered as miscreants started firing at police that left Monir dead in situ and two police members injured, police said.

Police recovered a foreign pistol, two magazines and one round of bullets from the spot.