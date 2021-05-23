Another accused killed in ‘gunfight’

Another accused in a case filed over the murder of trader Shahin Uddin in the capital’s Pallabi area was killed in what the police called a gunfight on early Sunday.
The deceased, Md Monir, was the sixth accused in the case.
Police said after being tipped off about Monir’s whereabouts, they conducted a drive near the Eidgah area in Pallabi of MIrpur at around 8:50pm and arrested him.
According to police they carried out a drive on information given by Monir to recover arms in Sagufta housing area at around 2:15am.
A gunfight was triggered as miscreants started firing at police that left Monir dead in situ and two police members injured, police said.
Police recovered a foreign pistol, two magazines and one round of bullets from the spot.
A case was filed with Pallabi police station in this regard.
Iftekhairul Islam, additional deputy commissioner of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s media and public relations department, confirmed Monir’s death in the shootings, saying Monir was rushed to the Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital, where he was pronounced dead by the physicians.
Earlier on 20 May, three persons, including a former MP, were arrested in connection with the sensational Shahin Uddin murder case, police said.
Members of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and the Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) raided a number of places in the capital and Bhairab upazila of Kishoreganj district and nabbed the trio in the early hours of the day.
The accused were Md Sumon Bepari (33), Md Rocky Talukder (25), and MA Awal, former MP of Lakshipur-1 constituency.
Sources at the RAB headquarters said that members of the elite force conducted raids in Bhairab upazila late on Wednesday night, following a tip-off, and arrested the former MP in the early hours of 20 May. He is the prime accused in the case.
A Dhaka court on 21 placed the former lawmaker of Lakshmipur-1 constituency and Islami Ganatantri Party chairman MA Awal on four-day remand in a case lodged over the murder.
Shahin Uddin was hacked to death in broad daylight on 16 May, in front of his son after being called to resolve a land dispute. His mother Aklima Begum filed the case with Pallabi police station, Dhaka on 17 May.
The fifth accused in the murder case, Manik, was killed in another alleged gunfight with Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) members on Friday, 21 May.