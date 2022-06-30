Another arrested over removing bolts from Padma Bridge

CTTC chief additional commissioner Md Asaduzzaman came up with this development at a press conference at Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) media center in Dhaka.
Md Asaduzzaman said Mahadi Hasan, from Munshiganj, visited the Padma Bridge on 26 June with his friends – a day after the country’s longest bridge was inaugurated.
Mahadi removed the bolts from the Padma Bridge at around 3:00pm. Then he uploaded a video clip of the incident on social media – where he claimed he had unscrewed the bolts with his hands, claimed Md Asaduzzaman.
However, police said Mahadi used a wrench to remove the nuts and bolts from a railing of Padma Bridge. Police have seized that tool.