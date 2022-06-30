Crime

Another arrested over removing bolts from Padma Bridge

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit of police has arrested another person in a separate case filed with Padma Bridge (North) police station over unscrewing the nuts and bolts of newly opened Padma Bridge.

The accused, Mahadi Hasan, was arrested on Wednesday night from Lakshmipur.

CTTC chief additional commissioner Md Asaduzzaman came up with this development at a press conference at Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) media center in Dhaka.

Md Asaduzzaman said Mahadi Hasan, from Munshiganj, visited the Padma Bridge on 26 June with his friends – a day after the country’s longest bridge was inaugurated.

Mahadi removed the bolts from the Padma Bridge at around 3:00pm. Then he uploaded a video clip of the incident on social media – where he claimed he had unscrewed the bolts with his hands, claimed Md Asaduzzaman.

However, police said Mahadi used a wrench to remove the nuts and bolts from a railing of Padma Bridge. Police have seized that tool.

