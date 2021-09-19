Crime and Law

Another case filed against Evaly CEO, wife, 12 others

Prothom Alo English Desk
Evaly's chairman Shamima Nasrin and its managing director (MD) Mohammad Rassel.
Evaly's chairman Shamima Nasrin and its managing director (MD) Mohammad Rassel. Collected

Another case has been filed against 14 people, including Evaly CEO Mohammad Rassel and his wife Shamima Nasrin, chairman of the company, on charge of embezzlement and fraudulence, UNB reports.

Mohammad Quamrul Islam, another aggrieved customer and son of Junedul Islam of Old Paltan area, filed the case with Dhanmondi Model Police Station on Friday, said its officer-in-charge Ikram Ali.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Akash, vice president of Evaly, Tanvir Alam, senior accounts manager, Zahedul Islam, manager, Jawadul Haque Chowdhury, senior executive, are among the accused.

Earlier, on 17 September, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) personnel arrested Evaly CEO Rassel and his wife Nasrin, from their Mohammadpur residence.

Advertisement

Rassel and Shamima were arrested after a customer, Arif Baker, lodged a case with Gulshan police station accusing them and few other company executives of embezzlement and fraudulence.

A Dhaka court on Friday placed them on a three-day remand.

Besides, the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU), an agency under Bangladesh Bank that specialises in financial crime investigations, directed all the commercial banks and financial institutions through a common letter on 27 August to freeze all the bank accounts operated by top executives of Evaly.

The directorate of National Consumer Right Protection, a department under the commerce ministry, received allegations of fraudulence by Evaly.

Bangladesh Bank officials said one of the major allegations against Evaly is forcing its consumers to deposit their money in the e-wallet of the firm which was totally illegal.

Read more from Crime and Law
Advertisement