Another case filed against Evaly CEO, wife, 12 others

Akash, vice president of Evaly, Tanvir Alam, senior accounts manager, Zahedul Islam, manager, Jawadul Haque Chowdhury, senior executive, are among the accused.
Earlier, on 17 September, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) personnel arrested Evaly CEO Rassel and his wife Nasrin, from their Mohammadpur residence.
Rassel and Shamima were arrested after a customer, Arif Baker, lodged a case with Gulshan police station accusing them and few other company executives of embezzlement and fraudulence.
A Dhaka court on Friday placed them on a three-day remand.
Besides, the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU), an agency under Bangladesh Bank that specialises in financial crime investigations, directed all the commercial banks and financial institutions through a common letter on 27 August to freeze all the bank accounts operated by top executives of Evaly.
The directorate of National Consumer Right Protection, a department under the commerce ministry, received allegations of fraudulence by Evaly.
Bangladesh Bank officials said one of the major allegations against Evaly is forcing its consumers to deposit their money in the e-wallet of the firm which was totally illegal.