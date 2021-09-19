Another case filed against Evaly CEO, wife, 12 others

Rassel and Shamima were arrested after a customer, Arif Baker, lodged a case with Gulshan police station accusing them and few other company executives of embezzlement and fraudulence.

A Dhaka court on Friday placed them on a three-day remand.

Besides, the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU), an agency under Bangladesh Bank that specialises in financial crime investigations, directed all the commercial banks and financial institutions through a common letter on 27 August to freeze all the bank accounts operated by top executives of Evaly.