Another Chattogram madrasa teacher held for ‘beating’ student

Police on Thursday arrested a madrasa teacher for allegedly beating up a minor student in Chattogram’s Boalkhali upazila, UNB reports.
The student is Zayed Sarwar Alam Mishkat, 9, son of expatriate Mansur Alam.
The accused Md Kawsar – teacher of Purba Gomdandi Nuriya Siddikiya Hafezkhana Madrasa in Boalkhali – was arrested in the evening, officer-in-charge of Boalkhali Police Station Md Abdul Karim said.
“Preparations are underway to file a case against the teacher,” the OC added.
On Wednesday night, the 21-year-old teacher started hitting Mishkat with a cane without asking any question as he returned from outside after dumping waste.
“The boy sustained several bruises to his body from the beating and fell sick. Also, madrasa teachers obstructed the victim’s mother when she rushed there after being informed about her son’s condition,” OC Karim said.
However, the victim’s family managed to rescue him. Next, they took him to the police station and then to the upazila health complex.
“I could not control my temper as the student did not behave as expected. However, beating him up – the way I did – was wrong,” Kawsar said.
On 10 March, another madrasa teacher was accused of torturing an 8-year-old residential student. As the incident sparked widespread outrage on social media, the teacher was arrested from Chattogram’s Hathazari.