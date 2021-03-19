Another Chattogram madrasa teacher held for ‘beating’ student

Police on Thursday arrested a madrasa teacher for allegedly beating up a minor student in Chattogram’s Boalkhali upazila, UNB reports.

The student is Zayed Sarwar Alam Mishkat, 9, son of expatriate Mansur Alam.

The accused Md Kawsar – teacher of Purba Gomdandi Nuriya Siddikiya Hafezkhana Madrasa in Boalkhali – was arrested in the evening, officer-in-charge of Boalkhali Police Station Md Abdul Karim said.

“Preparations are underway to file a case against the teacher,” the OC added.

On Wednesday night, the 21-year-old teacher started hitting Mishkat with a cane without asking any question as he returned from outside after dumping waste.