Another Hefazat leader arrested from city

Police arrested Hefazat-e-Islam leader Zubair Ahmed from the city on Friday. Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) arrested him from Lalbagh area in the afternoon.
Zubair is nayeb-e-ameer of Hefazat’s Dhaka city unit. With him, five leaders of the religious organisation have been arrested from the city.
DB’s joint commissioner Md Mahbub Alam told Prothom Alo, Zubair has been arrested at around 4:30pm based on a tip-off.
He is accused in a case filed with Motijheel police station over the violence of Hefazat-e-Islam on 5 May 2013 and other cases over the incident of violence centering Indian prime minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit.