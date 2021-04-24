Another top Hefazat leader arrested

Detective Branch (DB) police has arrested the central nayeb-e-ameer of Hefazat-e-Islam, Ahmed Abdul Quader, on Saturday evening from Agargaon in Dhaka. Abdul Quader is also the secretary general of Bangladesh Khilafah Majlis.

DB’s joint commissioner Mahbub Alam told Prothom Alo that a team of Tejgaon unit DB police has arrested him in a case lodged in 2013 over the Hefazat’s mayhem at Shapla Chattor in Dhaka.

Apart from this, he has been sued in several cases recently.