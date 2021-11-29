Another man succumbed to gunshot wound

Shah Alam, the brother-in-law of the deceased, said: “Farid was critically injured as the supporters of two rival member candidates opened fire at each other inside the school. He was declared dead after being rushed to DMCH.”

Farid Mia was a rickshaw puller. He is the son of late Abdul Majid Miah of Uttar Bakharnagar. He left behind two sons and one daughter and a wife.