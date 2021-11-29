Another man succumbed to gunshot wound

Shah Alam, the brother-in-law of the deceased, said: “Farid was critically injured as the supporters of two rival member candidates opened fire at each other inside the school. He was declared dead after being rushed to DMCH.”
Farid Mia was a rickshaw puller. He is the son of late Abdul Majid Miah of Uttar Bakharnagar. He left behind two sons and one daughter and a wife.
ASI Abdul Khan, acting in-charge of the police camp at DMCH confirmed the matter and said the body has been kept at DMCH morgue for autopsy. The matter has been reported to the concerned police station.
“A bullet-hit man was brought to DMCH from Narsingdi and was declared dead upon arrival. The concerned police station has been informed of the incident,” said Abdul Khan.