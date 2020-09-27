Another MC College gang-rape suspect arrested

Prothom Alo English Desk
Another accused in the Sylhet MC College gang rape was arrested from Mantala bordering area in Madhabpur upazila of Habiganj on Sunday, reports UNB.

Arrested Arjun Lashkar was the number four accused in a case filed by the victim's husband on Saturday at Shah Poran police station on Saturday.


Police arrested him in the morning, said Madhabpur police station officer-in-charge Golam Dastagir.

A 20-year-old girl was raped by a group of youths in the college dormitory on Friday night.

The accused were said to be leaders and activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League, the ruling Awami League student front.

The suspects tied up the victim's husband and raped her in a room of the hostel on Friday evening. Police rescued the couple around 10:30pm.

As words about the incident spread, the students of MC College demonstrated blocking road on Saturday.


Police arrested prime accused Saifur Rahman from Chhatak upazila of Sunamganj in the morning.



