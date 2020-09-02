Another murder case filed against OC Pradeep

Taking the case into cognizance, the court asked additional superintendent of Anwara circle police to submit a report by 20 September.



The plaintiff's lawyer Zia Habib Ahsan said OC Pradeep Kumar Das along with other policemen picked two brothers -- Azad and Faruk -- up from their residence with the help of Chandnaish police station and demanded Tk 800,000 from their family.



Later, they took the siblings to Teknaf and killed them 'staging the incident as a gunfight', alleged the victims' sister.



OC Pradeep is now in jail in a case filed over the murder of major (retd) Rashed Md Sinha on 31 July this year.





