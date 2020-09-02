Another murder case filed against OC Pradeep

Former officer-in-charge (OC) of Teknaf model police station Pradeep Kumar Das and four other policemen have been made accused in another murder case filed by a woman with a Chattogram court on Wednesday, reports UNB.
Jinat Sultana Shahin filed the case with Chattogram chief metropolitan magistrate court with the help of Bangladesh Human Rights Foundation for reportedly killing her two brothers in a 'police shootout' on 16 July last.
The four other accused are sub-inspector Eftekharul Islam, 37, three constables -- Mazharul, 36, Din Islam, 34, Amzad, 35, -- of Teknaf police station. There are five-six more unnamed people made accused in the case.
Taking the case into cognizance, the court asked additional superintendent of Anwara circle police to submit a report by 20 September.
The plaintiff's lawyer Zia Habib Ahsan said OC Pradeep Kumar Das along with other policemen picked two brothers -- Azad and Faruk -- up from their residence with the help of Chandnaish police station and demanded Tk 800,000 from their family.
Later, they took the siblings to Teknaf and killed them 'staging the incident as a gunfight', alleged the victims' sister.
OC Pradeep is now in jail in a case filed over the murder of major (retd) Rashed Md Sinha on 31 July this year.
Sinha was killed in police firing at Baharchhara police check-post on 31 July.
Sharmin Shahriar Ferdous, elder sister of Sinha, filed a case with Teknaf senior judicial magistrate court after the incident on 5 August.
Senior judicial magistrate Tamanna Farah issued arrest warrants against all of the accused after taking the case into cognisance on that day.
OC Pradeep surrendered the following day and later police took him to Cox's Bazar.