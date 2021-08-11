Another six cases transferred to CID

The CID’s spokesperson Md Azad Rahman confirmed the development to Prothom Alo. With this, CID will look into a total of 14 cases lodged recently following the drive of law enforcement agencies in Dhaka.
Md Azad Rahman said the detective branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has handed over the responsibilities of those cases to the CID.
Earlier, 10 people including the actress Pori Moni have been arrested in separate drives of law enforcement agencies. Later, the DMP filed 15 cases against them under narcotics, pornography, special power and digital security acts with different police stations in the capital.