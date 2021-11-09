Crime and Law

Another UP member candidate shot in Cox’s Bazar

Prothom Alo English Desk

A candidate for the post of member in the union parishad (UP) polls in Cox’s Bazar was shot Monday night, reports UNB.

Wounded Rezaur Rahman, a member candidate for Ward no.3 of Cox’s Bazar Sadar upazila’s P.M khali union, was admitted to Sadar Hospital.

Rezaur was discussing the election with 10-12 people outside a tea stall at Bottoli Station in the Totok Khali area of P.M Khali union, when the assailants arrived on the scene riding a motorcycle and left after opening fire at him, said police.

Although Rezaur blamed the shooting on a rival candidate, he did not specify who it was.

On Friday, two brothers, both Awami League leaders, were shot in Cox’s Bazar’s Jhilangja union.

Kudrat Ullah Sikder, Awami League leader and member candidate for Ward no. 3 of the union, and his brother Jahirul Islam, Sramik League president of the district, were shot at 10:00pm.

The brothers were first rushed to Cox’s Bazar Sadar Hospital and then moved to Chittagong Medical College. Jahirul died at the hospital Sunday, while Kudrat is still in critical condition.

