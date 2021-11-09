Another UP member candidate shot in Cox’s Bazar

Although Rezaur blamed the shooting on a rival candidate, he did not specify who it was.
On Friday, two brothers, both Awami League leaders, were shot in Cox’s Bazar’s Jhilangja union.
Kudrat Ullah Sikder, Awami League leader and member candidate for Ward no. 3 of the union, and his brother Jahirul Islam, Sramik League president of the district, were shot at 10:00pm.
The brothers were first rushed to Cox’s Bazar Sadar Hospital and then moved to Chittagong Medical College. Jahirul died at the hospital Sunday, while Kudrat is still in critical condition.