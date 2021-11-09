Another UP member candidate shot in Cox’s Bazar

A candidate for the post of member in the union parishad (UP) polls in Cox’s Bazar was shot Monday night, reports UNB.

Wounded Rezaur Rahman, a member candidate for Ward no.3 of Cox’s Bazar Sadar upazila’s P.M khali union, was admitted to Sadar Hospital.

Rezaur was discussing the election with 10-12 people outside a tea stall at Bottoli Station in the Totok Khali area of P.M Khali union, when the assailants arrived on the scene riding a motorcycle and left after opening fire at him, said police.