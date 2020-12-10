Anti-sculpture speech: Defamation complaint against Khaleda, Tarique dismissed

A Dhaka court on Thursday threw out a defamation complaint against BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia and her son Tarique Rahman accusing them of instigating Islamists leaders to deliver anti-sculpture speeches.
Dhaka metropolitan magistrate court judge Sattyabrata Shikdar dismissed the complaint.
BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh chief Junaid Babunagari, Islami Andolan Bangladesh Nayeb-e-Amir Faizul Karim and Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh joint secretary general Mamunul Haque and Syed Faijul Karim of Islami Shasantantra Chhatra Andolan were also named in the complaint.
President of Jananetri Parishad AB Siddique filed the complaint with Dhaka metropolitan magistrate court on Wednesday and the court fixed Thursday to hear the matter.
According to the complaint, Islamist militants led by Khaleda Zia vandalised the sculpture of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Kushtia.
Khaleda Zia had earlier instigated Hefazat leaders to carry out atrocities at Shapla Chattrar which has tarnished the country's image globally.
Besides, the Islamists leaders have recently made anti-sculpture comments and instigated their supporters against the installation of Bangabandhu's sculptures.
Meanwhile, the High Court on Tuesday directed to take legal action following the constitution and law against those involved in defacing the sculpture of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, or otherwise damaging any sculpture.
On Saturday, an under-construction sculpture of Bangabandhu was vandalised in Kushtia.
On 13 November, Islami Andolan's Karim and Hefazat's Mamunul opposed the setting up of the sculpture.