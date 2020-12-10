Anti-sculpture speech: Defamation complaint against Khaleda, Tarique dismissed

President of Jananetri Parishad AB Siddique filed the complaint with Dhaka metropolitan magistrate court on Wednesday and the court fixed Thursday to hear the matter.

According to the complaint, Islamist militants led by Khaleda Zia vandalised the sculpture of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Kushtia.

Khaleda Zia had earlier instigated Hefazat leaders to carry out atrocities at Shapla Chattrar which has tarnished the country's image globally.

Besides, the Islamists leaders have recently made anti-sculpture comments and instigated their supporters against the installation of Bangabandhu's sculptures.