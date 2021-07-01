Appellate division proceedings to continue virtually during restrictions

During the nationwide strict restrictions from Thursday, regular court proceedings across the country including the Supreme Court will remain closed, reports UNB.

However, for emergency cases the chamber judge of the appellate division, three single benches of the High Court division and a magistrate each in the chief judicial magistrate court in each district and the chief metropolitan magistrate court in the metropolitan area would be available to serve until further orders.

The appellate division will also conduct proceedings remotely from home on two days during the seven-day lockdown.