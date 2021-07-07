Arms, ammo recovered from mayor’s house, wife among 3 arrested

Police have recovered arms, ammunition and drugs in a drive at the house of Muktar Ali, mayor of Arani pourashava (municipality) in Rajshahi.

Later, police detained three in connection with the incident. The mayor was not available at the house during the drive.

The detainees are – mayor’s wife Jesmin Khatun, nephew Sohan and Shanto.

Additional superintendent of police (ASP) of Rajshahi, Ashraful Islam, led the drive on Tuesday at night.