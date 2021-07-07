Arms, ammo recovered from mayor’s house, wife among 3 arrested

Earlier, mayor Muktar Ali beat up a teacher in front of his wife and son and vandalised his house.
A case was filed against him over this incident with the Bagha police station in the wee hours of Wednesday. Police conducted the drive afterwards, and recovered a gun, three one shooter guns, more than 40 rounds of bullets and drugs.
Police went to the mayor's house in Piyadapara of the municipal area to arrest him and found the arms and ammunition. Police officials disclosed the matter after finishing the drive.
According to the locals and police, Muktar Ali went to college teacher Monowar Hossain alias Maznu’s house with his men around 8.30pm on Tuesday and beat him up.
The mayor even beat up Maznu’s son Nafis Sadiq and pushed his mother Dilruba Begum when they tried to stop them.
Monowar Hossain was taken to the upazila health complex on the same night. Later, he lodged a case against the mayor with Bagha police station as a plaintiff
Speaking to Prothom Alo while undergoing treatment at the hospital on Wednesday, Monowar Hossain said he works as a village physician and sees his patients in his chamber on the ground floor of his house. Mayor attacked him there.
He said he only met the mayor once at his office. He went there for a document. Except that, he never had met the mayor.
Monowar further said that he competed for the mayoral post in the last municipal polls with the boat symbol. Muktar Ali took part in the polls as an independent candidate for the post of mayor.
"The mayor might have been enraged with me for this reason. I don't not see any other reason behind this incident," Monowar added.
When asked about this, Muktar Ali told Prothom Alo over the phone that he won’t say any word. However, later he called this correspondent and said, “I will talk tomorrow. I invite you to my office. He (Monowar Hossain) will also be invited.” However, his phone was found switched off Wednesday morning.
Confirming the drive, the officer-in-charge (OC) of Bagha police station, Nazrul Islam, said on Wednesday that the mayor was not at home during the drive.
Police have recovered four firearms, Tk 9.5 million in cash, two bank cheques of Tk 1.6 million and Tk 150,000, some 43 rounds of bullets, four used cartridges, 20 pieces of yaba tablets, 10 grams of cannabis and seven grams of heroin.
Two cases have been filed under the Arms and Narcotics Control Act in this regard.