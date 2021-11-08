‘Arms factory’ busted near refugee camp in Ukhiya, 3 Rohingyas held

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) in a drive on Monday unearthed an ‘arms making factory’ and arrested three Rohingyas from near a refugee camp in Ukhiya upazila of Cox’s Bazar, reports UNB.

Ten firearms and a huge quantity of arms making equipment were seized during the drive conducted on a hill adjacent to Extension-4 Rohingya camp in the early morning, said Rab-15 commander Lt Col Khairul Islam.