‘Arms factory’ busted near refugee camp in Ukhiya, 3 Rohingyas held

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) in a drive on Monday unearthed an ‘arms making factory’ and arrested three Rohingyas from near a refugee camp in Ukhiya upazila of Cox’s Bazar, reports UNB.

Ten firearms and a huge quantity of arms making equipment were seized during the drive conducted on a hill adjacent to Extension-4 Rohingya camp in the early morning, said Rab-15 commander Lt Col Khairul Islam.

The arrestees are Md Baitullah, 19, his brother Habib Ullah of Kutupalong camp C-1 and Mohammd Hasun, 24 of G block of the camp.

Lt Col Khairul Isalm said they conducted the drive on information that an organized gang had long been making firearms in the hill for supplying those to Rohingya terrorists.

“The terrorists opened fire on the Rab team when they reached there forcing them to fire back that triggered a gunfight. After four-hour of gunfight we took control of the arms factory and seized the firearms and arms making equipment,” he added.

Process is underway to handover the arrestees to Ukhiya police station, he said.

