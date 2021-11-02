Arrest warrant issued against Kanak Sarwar, major Delwar

According to the case documents, Kanak Sarwar and Delwar Hossain are accused of spreading false, defamatory, instigating and motivated information through digital platforms against many important personalities and institutions of the country.
The case was filed against them with Shahbagh police station last year and investigation officer sub-inspector Russel Mollah recently filed the charge-sheet in the case. Today the court accepted the charge-sheet and issued arrest warrant against the two fugitive accused.