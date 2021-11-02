Crime and Law

Arrest warrant issued against Kanak Sarwar, major Delwar

Prothom Alo English Desk
A special tribunal here today issued arrest warrant against journalist Kanak Sarwar and major (retd) Delwar Hossain in a case lodged under Digital Security Act (DSA), reports BSS.

Judge Ash Sams Jaglul Hossain of the Cyber Tribunal passed the order, accepting the charge-sheet filed in the case. The court also set November 22 to submit report on executing the order, court assistant Shamim Al Mamun told BSS.

According to the case documents, Kanak Sarwar and Delwar Hossain are accused of spreading false, defamatory, instigating and motivated information through digital platforms against many important personalities and institutions of the country.

The case was filed against them with Shahbagh police station last year and investigation officer sub-inspector Russel Mollah recently filed the charge-sheet in the case. Today the court accepted the charge-sheet and issued arrest warrant against the two fugitive accused.

