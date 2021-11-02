Arrest warrant issued against Kanak Sarwar, major Delwar

A special tribunal here today issued arrest warrant against journalist Kanak Sarwar and major (retd) Delwar Hossain in a case lodged under Digital Security Act (DSA), reports BSS.

Judge Ash Sams Jaglul Hossain of the Cyber Tribunal passed the order, accepting the charge-sheet filed in the case. The court also set November 22 to submit report on executing the order, court assistant Shamim Al Mamun told BSS.