Arrest warrant issued against traffic sergeant for assaulting wife

Advocate Khandaker Ariful Alam, public prosecutor (PP) of the tribunal, said an officer of social services department submitted the report to the court after investigation.

According to the case statement, Iqbal used to create pressure on his wife Sonia for dowry since their marriage in February this year. On 6 April, Sonia gave Iqbal Tk 100,000 as dowry. But Iqbal kept forcing Sonia to transfer her property in his name.

On 25 July, Iqbal assaulted Sonia at her home again for dowry. Later, she called national emergency service 999 and police rescued her.