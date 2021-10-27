Crime and Law

Arrest warrant issued against traffic sergeant for assaulting wife

Prothom Alo English Desk
A Chattogram court on Wednesday issued an arrest warrant against a traffic sergeant in a case filed over assaulting wife for dowry, reports UNB.

Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-7 judge Begum Ferdous Ara issued the warrant against sergeant Iqbal Hossain, now posted in Khulna, after accepting the investigation report. Iqbal's wife physician Sonia Samad filed the case on 26 August.

Advocate Khandaker Ariful Alam, public prosecutor (PP) of the tribunal, said an officer of social services department submitted the report to the court after investigation.

According to the case statement, Iqbal used to create pressure on his wife Sonia for dowry since their marriage in February this year. On 6 April, Sonia gave Iqbal Tk 100,000 as dowry. But Iqbal kept forcing Sonia to transfer her property in his name.

On 25 July, Iqbal assaulted Sonia at her home again for dowry. Later, she called national emergency service 999 and police rescued her.

