Uzzal Hossain, father of Ashulia teacher killing accused Ashraful Islam Jitu, today gave confessional statement in the case, reports BSS.

Dhaka senior judicial magistrate Qazi Asharafuzzaman recorded Uzzal's statement under section 164 as police produced him before the court after the end of his five-day remand and pleaded to record his statement. After recording Uzzal's statement, the court sent him to jail.

Another court on 29 June placed Uzzal Hossain on five-day remand in the case. He was arrested from Kumarkhali upazila of Kushtia on 28 June.