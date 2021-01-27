Assault on Navy officer: HC denies bail to Irfan Salim

Later, some people including Irfan came out of the car and physically assaulted Wasif and verbally abused his wife. The Navy officer later filed a case with Dhanmondi police station, naming four people including Irfan.

The three other accused are AB Siddique Dipu, 45, Md Zahid, 35, and Md Mizanur Rahman, 30. All of them are behind bars now. On 26 October, 2020, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) detained Irfan from his father's Devdas Lane residence in Old Dhaka.

Two firearms, 38 walkie-talkies and liquor were seized from Irfan's house during the drive.