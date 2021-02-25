Awami League leader killed in Chattogram

A local politician of Awami League was stabbed to death by assailants at Toiarpara in Satkania upazila of Chattogram on Wednesday night, police said Thursday.

The 48-year-old deceased, Belal Uddin, was the general secretary of ward no 4 of Awami League's Khagoria union unit, reports UNB.

Son of Abdul Karim of Khagoria, Belal lived in Panchhari upazila of Khagrachhari district.