Awami League leader killed in Chattogram

A local politician of Awami League was stabbed to death by assailants at Toiarpara in Satkania upazila of Chattogram on Wednesday night, police said Thursday.
The 48-year-old deceased, Belal Uddin, was the general secretary of ward no 4 of Awami League's Khagoria union unit, reports UNB.
Son of Abdul Karim of Khagoria, Belal lived in Panchhari upazila of Khagrachhari district.
Quoting eye-witnesses, Anwar Hossain, officer-in-charge of Satkania police station, said some 10-12 men attacked Belal while he was returning home around 9:00pm, and stabbed him before fleeing.
Hearing his screams, local people rushed a severely injured Belal to a nearby hospital, where physicians referred him to Chattogram Medical College and Hospital. He was declared dead on arrival at the Chattogram hospital, the OC said.
A suspect has been arrested in connection with the attack, police said.