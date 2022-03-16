Crime

Mitu murder

Babul Akter’s two sons to be interrogated in accordance with Children Act: Court

Staff Correspondent
Chatttogram
In accordance with the Children Act, two sons of Babul Akter, former police superintendent, will be questioned in a case filed over killing his wife Mahmuda Khanam Mitu by following, a court in Chattogram has ordered.

Judge Ashfaque Rahman of Chattogram metropolitan sessions judge court passed the order on Wednesday.

On 27 February, a Chattogram metropolitan magistrate court ordered to take the two sons of Babul Akter to the investigating officer of the case at the Chattogram office of the Police Bureau of Investigation.

The two children now live under the care of their grandfather Abdul Wadud and Babul Akter’s second wife Ishmat Jahan in Magura.

However, Babul Akter’s brother Habibur Rahman appealed to the court seeking cancelation of the court order on PBI questioning the two children at its office.

Habibur Rahman in the petition said those two children should be questioned in presence of Magura District Lawyers’ Association president and the district probation officer. Or else, the investigating officer of the case talks to the children at the room of the district probation officer.

On Wednesday, the court rejected the appeal and order to follow the sections 53 and 54 of the Children Act strictly to question these two children, who are also witnesses in the case.

When asked, Babul Akter’s brother Habibur Rahman told Prothom Alo they would fix the next step after receiving the court order.

On 5 June, 2016, Mahmuda Khanam Mitu was shot and stabbed to death at the GEC junction in Chattogram while she was going to see off her son for school.

After his wife’s death Babul Akter filed a case with the Panchlaish police station accusing three unidentified persons.

Babul was working as the SP at the Police Headquarters in Dhaka after being transferred from Chattogram. The PBI submitted the final report to the court in this case on 12 May 2021.

On the same day, Babul’s father-in-law filed a murder case against him. The PBI also summited the final report to the court in this case and the court also accepted it.

