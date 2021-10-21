Crime and Law

Badrunnessa College teacher put on remand in DSA case

A Dhaka court on Thursday placed a teacher of Badrunnessa College on a 2-day remand in a case filed under the Digital Security Act, reports UNB.

Dhaka metropolitan magistrate Masudur Rahman passed the order when sub-inspector of Ramna police station Shafiqul Islam produced Ruma Sarker, an assistant professor of the college, before court and sought a 7-day in remand for interrogation.

The court also rejected defendant's lawyer Liton Kumar Shaha's bail plea.

Earlier in the day, deputy assistant director of Rapid Action Battalion-3 (RAB) filed a case against Ruma Sarker under the Digital Security Act (DSA) with Ramna police station on charge of spreading a video footage of Sahinuddin murder in Dhaka on social media as Jatan Shaha's murder in Noakhali.

On Wednesday, RAB detained the teacher for quizzing on charge of spreading of misinformation on social media.

Sahinuddin was hacked to death with sharp weapons by some miscreants after being called out to a garage at D-block in Mirpur-12 over a land dispute on 16 May.

