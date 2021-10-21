Badrunnessa College teacher put on remand in DSA case

A Dhaka court on Thursday placed a teacher of Badrunnessa College on a 2-day remand in a case filed under the Digital Security Act, reports UNB.

Dhaka metropolitan magistrate Masudur Rahman passed the order when sub-inspector of Ramna police station Shafiqul Islam produced Ruma Sarker, an assistant professor of the college, before court and sought a 7-day in remand for interrogation.