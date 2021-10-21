Badrunnessa College teacher put on remand in DSA case

The court also rejected defendant's lawyer Liton Kumar Shaha's bail plea.
Earlier in the day, deputy assistant director of Rapid Action Battalion-3 (RAB) filed a case against Ruma Sarker under the Digital Security Act (DSA) with Ramna police station on charge of spreading a video footage of Sahinuddin murder in Dhaka on social media as Jatan Shaha's murder in Noakhali.
On Wednesday, RAB detained the teacher for quizzing on charge of spreading of misinformation on social media.
Sahinuddin was hacked to death with sharp weapons by some miscreants after being called out to a garage at D-block in Mirpur-12 over a land dispute on 16 May.